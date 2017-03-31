Donegal County Childcare Committee welcomes 4 million euro investment in services

Donegal County Childcare Committee has welcomed the €4million in Capital Funding for Early Childhood Services announced by the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs.

Minister Katherine Zappone says the funding will help put the infrastructure in place to support ambitious plans to turn Ireland’s childcare system from one of the most expensive in the world to the best.

Donna Kenny is the Communications Officer with the Donegal County Childcare Committee and has been outlining in what area the money will be invested: