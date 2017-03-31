logo



Diarmaid O’Connor to start for Mayo in Castlebar

31 Mar 2017
by admin

Young footballer of the year Diarmuid O’Connor is in for David Drake on the Mayo team to play Donegal at McHale Park in Division One of the National Football League on Sunday.

That is the only change from the side that started last week’s win over Tyrone in Omagh.

Sunday’s game will be All-star defender Colm Boyle’s 80th game for Mayo.

Mayo, who need a point to be safe, have been installed as 8/15 favourites to beat Donegal (15/8), that’s despite only winning three of their last ten home league matches at the Castlebar venue.

The Mayo team to face Donegal on Sunday.

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

3. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

4. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

6. Lee Keegan (Westport)

7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Tom Parsons (Charlestown)

9. Danny Kirby (Castlebar Mitchels)

10. Shane Nally (Garrymore)

11. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber, Capt)

12. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

14. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

15. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber

More Sport

Derry lose at Maginn to Bray late goal

0
On an emotionally charged night for Derry City at Maginn Park in Buncrana, it was the visiting side, Bray Wanderers, who took the points with a winner in added time, on Friday nigh[...]
31 Mar 2017

Kerry make three changes for Tyrone visit

0
Kerry have made three changes for their Division One match against Tyrone in Killarney on Sunday. Anthony Maher comes in at midfield for his first League start of the season in pla[...]
31 Mar 2017

Diarmaid O’Connor to start for Mayo in Castlebar

0
Young footballer of the year Diarmuid O’Connor is in for David Drake on the Mayo team to play Donegal at McHale Park in Division One of the National Football League on Sunday[...]
31 Mar 2017

Late Rovers goal denies Harps a point

0
Finn Harps were denied a point at the Tallaght stadium as Shamrock Rovers scored late on to snatch a 3-2 win. Rovers were 2-0 up by the 14th minute as David McAllister and Ronan Fi[...]
31 Mar 2017

Brendan Devenney gives his thoughts on the final league fixtures for Donegal, Tyrone and Derry

0
It’s the final weekend of games in the National Football League and the north west counties are involved in some crucial ties on Sunday afternoon. Donegal go to Mayo knowing [...]
31 Mar 2017

Declan Boyle: Harps have a great opportunity to take points in Dublin once again

0
After last weeks first home win of the season against Sligo, Finn Harps head to the Tallaght Stadium this evening to play Shamrock Rovers. Damian McNulty is definitely out with a h[...]
31 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit