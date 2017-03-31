Diarmaid O’Connor to start for Mayo in Castlebar

Young footballer of the year Diarmuid O’Connor is in for David Drake on the Mayo team to play Donegal at McHale Park in Division One of the National Football League on Sunday.

That is the only change from the side that started last week’s win over Tyrone in Omagh.

Sunday’s game will be All-star defender Colm Boyle’s 80th game for Mayo.

Mayo, who need a point to be safe, have been installed as 8/15 favourites to beat Donegal (15/8), that’s despite only winning three of their last ten home league matches at the Castlebar venue.

The Mayo team to face Donegal on Sunday.

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

3. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

4. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

6. Lee Keegan (Westport)

7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Tom Parsons (Charlestown)

9. Danny Kirby (Castlebar Mitchels)

10. Shane Nally (Garrymore)

11. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber, Capt)

12. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

14. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

15. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber