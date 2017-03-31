Derry lose at Maginn to Bray late goal

On an emotionally charged night for Derry City at Maginn Park in Buncrana, it was the visiting side, Bray Wanderers, who took the points with a winner in added time, on Friday night.

Derry welcomed back Rory Patterson to the starting lineup and although he was substituted after just half an hour, he had a few chances to score in that time.

Rory went to hospital with a leg injury and Derry had to replace Gerard Doherty at the break as he suffered a thigh injury. Eric Grimes took over in goal.

Despite the early dominance, Derry went behind on 28 minutes when Gary McCabe thumped home a fine free kick from outside the box.

Aaron Greene made it two for Harry Kenny’s team with a piledriver of a shot a minute before the interval.

Aaron McEneff converted a penalty in the 64th minute. Five minutes from time, Dean Jarvis levelled the score as Derry seemed likely to be the team to push for the winner.

Bray got a dubious free kick that led to a corner. From the cross, Tim Clancy headed into the net from virtually under the crossbar.