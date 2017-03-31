Denis O’Brien loses legal action over Doherty and Murphy Dail statements

Businessman Denis O’Brien has lost his legal action over statements made about his banking affairs with the IBRC on the floor of the Dáil.

The businessman claimed the statements effectively decided a case he was taking against RTÉ and therefore strayed into the work of the courts.

Deputies Catherine Murphy and Pearse Doherty argued their comments were protected by Dáil privilege and the High Court has agreed.

Mr. O’Brien wasn’t in court for this morning’s judgement.

Speaking after the ruling was made today Teachta Doherty said;

“This ruling is very welcome as it vindicates both myself and Teachta Catherine Murphy and makes it clear that our comments, made under Dáil privilege, did not affect the outcome of his case against RTÉ.

“The only information I put on the Dáil record at that time was information that was in the public interest. In fact I had other information that I decided not to put into the public domain because, in my view, it is not in the public interest.

“This judgement now provides absolute clarity and lifts the concerns of TDs of raising issues of national importance.”