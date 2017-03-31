logo



Denis O’Brien loses legal action over Doherty and Murphy Dail statements

31 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Businessman Denis O’Brien has lost his legal action over statements made about his banking affairs with the IBRC on the floor of the Dáil.

The businessman claimed the statements effectively decided a case he was taking against RTÉ and therefore strayed into the work of the courts.

Deputies Catherine Murphy and Pearse Doherty argued their comments were protected by Dáil privilege and the High Court has agreed.

Mr. O’Brien wasn’t in court for this morning’s judgement.

Speaking after the ruling was made today Teachta Doherty said;

“This ruling is very welcome as it vindicates both myself and Teachta Catherine Murphy and makes it clear that our comments, made under Dáil privilege, did not affect the outcome of his case against RTÉ.

“The only information I put on the Dáil record at that time was information that was in the public interest.  In fact I had other information that I decided not to put into the public domain because, in my view, it is not in the public interest.

“This judgement now provides absolute clarity and lifts the concerns of TDs of raising issues of national importance.”

More News

Three people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital

0
  There were three people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest trolley watch report. All three were waiting on wards. Univ[...]
31 Mar 2017

Money allocated for sports facilities at Coláiste na Carraige in Carrick

0
Just over €36,000 has been allocated to Tirconnaill Athletic Club for the enhancement of sports facilities beside adjacent to Coláiste na Carraige in Carrick. Minister Joe Mc Hugh [...]
31 Mar 2017

Mc Conalogue says Bruton must address problems with the Summer Works Scheme

0
Education Minister Richard Bruton is being urged to announce which schools are being given money under the Summer Works Scheme as quickly as possible. Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Con[...]
31 Mar 2017

Denis O’Brien loses legal action over Doherty and Murphy Dail statements

0
Businessman Denis O’Brien has lost his legal action over statements made about his banking affairs with the IBRC on the floor of the Dáil. The businessman claimed the stateme[...]
31 Mar 2017

Donegal County Childcare Committee welcomes 4 million euro investment in services

0
Donegal County Childcare Committee has welcomed the €4million in Capital Funding for Early Childhood Services announced by the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs. Minister Kat[...]
31 Mar 2017

Calls for business rates review to be fast tracked in Donegal

0
A Councillor says a review of commercial rates in Donegal could save some businesses up to 30% per year. A rates review has taken place in a number of county’s across the cou[...]
31 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit