Declan Boyle: Harps have a great opportunity to take points in Dublin once again

After last weeks first home win of the season against Sligo, Finn Harps head to the Tallaght Stadium this evening to play Shamrock Rovers.

Damian McNulty is definitely out with a hamstring injury while Paddy McCourt and Barry Molloy are doubtful with ankle and calf injuries.

The Hoops are just two points below Harps in the Premier Division table.

Ollie Horgan’s men have already won in Dublin this campaign beating Pats 2-1 and former captain Declan Boyle says Harps are capable of taking another three points tonight on the road…