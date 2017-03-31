Concerns expressed at cost of extension to Glencolmcille Sewage Scheme

Concern has been raised over the cost of the proposed extension to the Glencolmcille Sewage Scheme.

Irish Water has agreed to plans to include The Glencolmcille Folk Village and other excluded areas in the new sewerage system, they have quoted €222,000 to complete the work.

However, there are concerns being expressed locally that the work is being treated as a new contract rather than an addition to the scheme which is currently under construction.

Cathaoirleach of the Glencolmcille Parish Council Liam Ó Cuinneagáin says this incurs an extra cost which he believes is unacceptable………