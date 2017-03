A Councillor says a review of commercial rates in Donegal could save some businesses up to 30% per year.

A rates review has taken place in a number of county’s across the country in recent years but there are currently no firm plans for such a review in Donegal.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan is calling for a review here to be fast tracked claiming hotels could see their rates cut by the 30% – he says it also needs to be determined if other businesses would also benefit: