Brendan Devenney gives his thoughts on the final league fixtures for Donegal, Tyrone and Derry

It’s the final weekend of games in the National Football League and the north west counties are involved in some crucial ties on Sunday afternoon.

Donegal go to Mayo knowing victory will secure a place in Sunday weeks league final in Croke Park.

If Tyrone are to make the final, they’ll need to win in Kerry and hope Mayo beat Donegal and Dublin beat Monaghan.

In Division Two, Derry need to win at Fermanagh and hope Down don’t win in Cork if Damian Barton’s side are to avoid the drop to Division 3.

Mayo, who need a point to be safe, have been installed as 8/15 favourites to beat Donegal (15/8), that’s despite only winning three of their last ten home league matches at the Castlebar venue.

Brendan Devenney says if Donegal want to win the game they will do it and the carrot of Croke Park is a big incentive for the younger players…