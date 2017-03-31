logo



Book now for Highland’s Galway Music Trip 2017

31 Mar 2017
by admin

 

Join the stars for a fun filled music trip to Galway with Highland Radio.

Following on from the huge success last year, Highland is going into the west once again in 2017 for three nights in October, Sunday 1st to Wednesday 4th.

This popular trip features the best of Irish country music and luxury accommodation at the beautiful Salthill Hotel, Galway.

It kicks off with a Welcome Dance on Sunday 1st October with Mike Denver and his band.

The Monday night concert features Jimmy Buckley and his band, Declan Nerney, Gerry Guthrie, Patrick Feeney and Crystal Swing.

Johnny Brady and his band take over for the farewell dance on the Tuesday night while Gary Gamble will be entertaining the travelling party and Galway locals every night in the lounge.

Accommodation is on a Dinner / Bed and Breakfast basis.

Price per person is €369.00 and a €100.00 deposit will secure your place. Book now on the link below or call Highland Radio on 074 91 25000.

