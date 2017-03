There’s been another arrest in Derry in connection with the shooting of a 23 year old man in the Central Drive area of Creggan last Monday night.

Last night, police confirmed that officers from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch arrested a 19 year old man in the city, and also conducted a number of searches in the City as part of the investigation.

A 31 year old man had been arrested earlier as part of the same investigation.