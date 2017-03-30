The 10 best tweets about that awful bust of Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira Airport

Aeropuerto de Madeira pasó a llamarse Cristiano Ronaldo y lo celebró con un busto del jugador. ¿Se parecen?
Cristiano Ronaldo is a pretty big deal in Portugal, particularly in his birthplace of Madeira, where the local airport was today officially renamed Cristiano Ronaldo Airport.
As part of the ceremony, a bronze bust made in the likeness of Ronaldo was unveiled in the airport and it’s really something.
In fairness to him, the Portuguese star put a brave face on and embraced it as best he could.
Needless to say though, Twitter went into meltdown. Here’s some of the best reactions.
I defy you not to feel better after viewing this picture of Cristiano Ronaldo alongside his portrait bust.
Please don’t let Article 50 distract you from the unveiling of the most gloriously awful bust of Cristiano Ronaldo at Madrid airport
It’s actually Madeira Airport Felicity but whatever that’s besides the point.
Some felt that rather than looking like Cristiano Ronaldo, the bust actually resembled other famous stars.
When you send the statue guy a picture of Niall Quinn instead of Cristiano Ronaldo #Awkward
That meant to be @Cristiano ? Looks more like big @NiallQuinn22 to me!
Norwegian ex #Liverpool star John Arne Riise honored by bronze bust at Cristiano Ronaldo airport in Madeira. #RonaldoStatue
We can’t see it. Some speculated as who could have been the mastermind behind the bust.
REVEALED: The creator of the Cristiano Ronaldo head at Madeira airport
Author of Cristiano Ronaldo bust.
I don’t know what you’re talking about guys, I think the Ronaldo statue looks pretty good
The new bust of Cristiano Ronaldo outside the airport in Madeira… Looks like something I would’ve made for GCSE art class, when I got a D.
For a very handsome man, Ronaldo has had some appalling luck with statue-makers
Story by Max Ramsbottom Entertainment.ie