The 10 best tweets about that awful bust of Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira Airport

30 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Cristiano Ronaldo is a pretty big deal in Portugal, particularly in his birthplace of Madeira, where the local airport was today officially renamed Cristiano Ronaldo Airport. 

As part of the ceremony, a bronze bust made in the likeness of Ronaldo was unveiled in the airport and it’s really something.

FutbolData ⚽ @data_futbol

Aeropuerto de Madeira pasó a llamarse Cristiano Ronaldo y lo celebró con un busto del jugador. ¿Se parecen?

In fairness to him, the Portuguese star put a brave face on and embraced it as best he could.

Needless to say though, Twitter went into meltdown. Here’s some of the best reactions.

Tom Sutcliffe @tds153

I defy you not to feel better after viewing this picture of Cristiano Ronaldo alongside his portrait bust.

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Felicity Morse

@FelicityMorse

Please don’t let Article 50 distract you from the unveiling of the most gloriously awful bust of Cristiano Ronaldo at Madrid airport

It’s actually Madeira Airport Felicity but whatever that’s besides the point.

Some felt that rather than looking like Cristiano Ronaldo, the bust actually resembled other famous stars.

Dan Walker

@mrdanwalker

When you send the statue guy a picture of Niall Quinn instead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Joseph Barton

@Joey7Barton

That meant to be @Cristiano ? Looks more like big @NiallQuinn22 to me!

Paal Espen Hambre @phambre

Norwegian ex star John Arne Riise honored by bronze bust at Cristiano Ronaldo airport in Madeira.

We can’t see it. Some speculated as who could have been the mastermind behind the bust.

OLBG Ireland @OLBG_ie

REVEALED: The creator of the Cristiano Ronaldo head at Madeira airport

· Dublin City, Ireland

AlƎS @AlesCule

Author of Cristiano Ronaldo bust.

 One guy actually liked it.

keewa @keewa

I don’t know what you’re talking about guys, I think the Ronaldo statue looks pretty good

 While others were just amazed at how bad it was.

John Bennett

@JohnBennettBBC

The new bust of Cristiano Ronaldo outside the airport in Madeira… Looks like something I would’ve made for GCSE art class, when I got a D.

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter
Tom Williams @tomwfootball

For a very handsome man, Ronaldo has had some appalling luck with statue-makers

Story by Max Ramsbottom  Entertainment.ie

