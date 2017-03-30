Taylor could face lengthy ban for Coleman tackle

FIFA have opened proceedings against Welsh full back Neil Taylor for his over the top tackle on Seamus Coleman.

Taylor received a straight red card for the incident which left Coleman with a double broken leg.

The Everton and Ireland full back could be out for around a year.

The Welsh defender could receive a long ban for his indiscipline.

Meanwhile, Wales captain Ashley Williams has confirmed that Taylor contacted Seamus Coleman after the game.

Williams, who is a team-mate of Coleman’s at Everton, told the club’s website how Taylor was gutted at what happened and after the game was sitting on the floor of the dressing room virtually in tears.

The Everton boss, Ronald Koeman has backed Coleman to come back strongly from his horrific injury and said the Killybegs defender was one of the best professionals he has ever worked with at any club.