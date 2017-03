Derry City’s fixtures against Limerick and Galway United have been rearranged.

The Derry City v Limerick fixture, which was originally abandoned on Friday, March 3rd has been rescheduled for Monday, April 25th at Maginn Park, with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

The fixture between Galway United and Derry City, which was postponed on Saturday, March 25th, has been rescheduled for Monday, May 8th at Eamonn Deacy Park with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.