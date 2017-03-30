Renewed focus on border as Brexit negotiations begin

A delegation of MEPs arrives in Ireland later today to examine the full impact of Brexit.

The visit comes just 24 hours after the British Prime Minister invoked Article 50 – marking the UK’s exit from the EU.

The politicians will embark on a cross border tour, meeting businesses, community groups and border communities.

Derry based MEP Martina Anderson says she wants other member states to see what will happen without a ‘special status’ designation for Northern Ireland…………….

As formal Brexit negotiatons get underway, Taoiseach Enda Kenny is clear about what he wants to secure from a future deal……………