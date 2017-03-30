Public survey on Riverine project essential to progress to next phase

A senior official with Derry City and Strabane District says whether or not funding is made available for the Riverine project linking Strabane and Lifford may depend on the response to a consultation survey which has been launched this week.

The project has been supported by the EU up to now, and the two councils have applied for substantial funding under a shared space initiative to allow work on developing the cross border park get underway.

Tony Monaghan is Regeneration Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council – He says this is a crucial phase……….