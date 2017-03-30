Planned industrial action by SIPTU ambulance workers in North West suspended

Following discussions between staff representatives and National Ambulance Service management yesterday, it has been agreed by all parties that the industrial action in the North West, scheduled for next week, has been suspended.

SIPTU Ambulance Service members in the North West were to hold a four hour work stoppage next Monday as part of an ongoing dispute with the HSE and National Ambulance Service.

SIPTU claims that “interim measures” are being unilaterally implemented, which they believe will have a negative impact on the terms and conditions of their members.

However a statment from the HSE this evening has confirmed that industrial action has been called off.