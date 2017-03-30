logo



George Michael’s family have released a statement following his funeral yesterday

30 Mar 2017
by News Highland

George Michael has been laid to rest following a private ceremony in London.

The pop icon’s family released a statement via his spokesman saying that the funeral took place yesterday, that it was a ‘small, private ceremony’ with a gathering of his friends and family.

Michael passed away aged 53 on Christmas Day, with the coroner ruling his death as a result of natural causes earlier this month.

Read the full statement below:

Stephen Jones

@SteveJonesPA

A short statement from George Michael’s spokesman confirming the artist’s funeral took place today. Thanks fans for their support

Story by Lauren Murphy Entertainment.ie

