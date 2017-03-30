George Michael’s family have released a statement following his funeral yesterday

A short statement from George Michael’s spokesman confirming the artist’s funeral took place today. Thanks fans for their support
Story by Lauren Murphy Entertainment.ie
George Michael has been laid to rest following a private ceremony in London.
The pop icon’s family released a statement via his spokesman saying that the funeral took place yesterday, that it was a ‘small, private ceremony’ with a gathering of his friends and family.
Michael passed away aged 53 on Christmas Day, with the coroner ruling his death as a result of natural causes earlier this month.
Read the full statement below:
A short statement from George Michael’s spokesman confirming the artist’s funeral took place today. Thanks fans for their support
-
-
Story by Lauren Murphy Entertainment.ie
Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland
Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344