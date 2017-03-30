Funeral of Danielle Mc Laughlin taking place today in Buncrana

Huge crowds are expected to gather in Buncrana this morning for the funeral of Daneille McLaughlin.

The 28 year old was murdered in Goa India two weeks ago.

In a statement released by friends Christy Duffy and Louise McMenamin, mourners have been asked not to wear black.

“Friends of Danielle have asked those attending her funeral not to abide by the usual dress code of black and that in order to celebrate the life of such a bright and vibrant young girl, that an effort should be made instead to match this brightness by wearing vibrant colours.”

Danielle’s wicker coffin will be decorated with flowers to match the dress code at the ceremony.

The Buncrana woman was found dead in Canacona, Goa on March 14th.

Her funeral is taking place in Cockhill Chapel in Buncrana at 11am this morning.

Meanwhile Gardai are advising to expect significant delays in and around the town while the funeral is taking place.

Motorists who are not attending the funeral have been asked to seek an alternative route.