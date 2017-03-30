logo



‘Fight For The Stage’ with Donegal Motor Club

30 Mar 2017
by admin

Members of the Donegal Motor Club pictured at the announce details for the forthcoming White Color Fight night included are John Crumlish, Kevin Kennly, Damien Gallagher, Manus Kelly winner of the 2016 Rally Manus Kelly , Brian Brogan , Club Chairman, Damien Gallagher Liam Doherty and Brendan Mc Daid. Photo Brian McDaid

Donegal Motor Club is inviting local businesses to get behind a unique white collar boxing event this summer. ‘Donegal Fights for The Stage’ will see some of the biggest names in motorsport step inside the ring for a one-night-only boxing extravaganza. Taking place in The Mount Errigal Hotel on Saturday, 20th May, the event is the first of its kind for Donegal Motor Club and is expected to sell out.

Under the guidance of an expert trainer, novice fighters from a range of sporting backgrounds will hone their boxing skills in preparation for Fight Night. A host of competitors have already signed up to the event, however, there are still a number of fights to fill and anyone interested in taking part can contact the club directly. There are also a number of sponsorship and advertising opportunities available for local businesses, including sponsorship of fights, boxers and rounds.

Brian Brogan is Chairperson of Donegal Motor Club and he’s encouraging people to get their tickets early to avoid disappointment: “There’s already been huge interest in this event and we’re looking forward to a great night in May. We still have a number of fights to fill and it’s a great chance to learn a new skill, so anyone interested in taking part in the white collar boxing should get in touch with the club directly. We’re also encouraging local businesses to come on board and support us, and, in turn, support The Donegal International Rally which benefits businesses across the county by bringing tens of thousands of visitors to Donegal each year.”

Anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities or getting involved can contact the Donegal Motor Club on 074 9126681. For more information visit www.donegalmotorclub.com.

'Fight For The Stage' with Donegal Motor Club

