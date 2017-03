Donnelly to serve ban and miss Tyrone’s game in Kerry

Tyrone have been forced into changes for Sunday’s Division One league encounter in Killarney with Kerry.

Mattie Donnelly is serving a one match suspension after his altercation with Aidan O’Shea last week in Omagh while Ronan McNamee is ruled out with a broken bone in his hand.

Padraig McNulty and Conal McCann are the two players to come.

The third change sees Mickey O’Neill take the place of Niall Morgan in goals as Harte continues the rotation between the posts.

Tyrone can qualify for the league final if they win in Kerry and Dublin and Mayo beat Monaghan and Donegal.

Tyrone team to play Kerry on Sunday.

1 – Mickey O’Neill – Cluain Eo

2 – Aidan McCrory – Aireagal Chiaráin

3 – Pádraig Hampsey – Oileán a’Ghuail

4 – Cathal McCarron – An Droim Mór

5 – Tiernan McCann – Coill an Chlochair

6 – Ronan McNabb – An Droim Mhór

7 – Peter Harte – Aireagal Chiaráin

8 – Colm Cavanagh – An Mhaigh

9 – Padraig McNulty – Dún Geanainn

10 – Conall McCann – Coill an Chlochair

11 – Niall Sludden – An Droim Mhór

12 – Kieran McGeary – Cabhán a’Chaortainn

13 – Mark Bradley – Coill an Chlochair

14 – Sean Cavanagh – An Mhaigh

15 – Darren McCurry – Éadan na dTorc