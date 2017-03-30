logo



Donegal’s income figures vindicate claims of a two-tiered recovery – Mc Conalogue

30 Mar 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal TD says last week’s dosposable income figures from the CSO show the extent to which the recovery is a two tiered one.

The figures showed 2014 disposable incomes in Donegal were just over €15,000, €4,000 below the national average.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says the figures vindicate the widely held belief that the majority of the well paid jobs are still in Dublin and the commuter areas, and regions like the North West are still losing out.

He says substantial infrastructural investment is needed to address what is a serious imbalance………

More News

Donegal’s income figures vindicate claims of a two-tiered recovery – Mc Conalogue

0
A Donegal TD says last week’s dosposable income figures from the CSO show the extent to which the recovery is a two tiered one. The figures showed 2014 disposable incomes in [...]
30 Mar 2017

Ulster Bank officials to meet with community representatives in Raphoe and Ardara

0
Ulster Bank has agreed to meet community groups from Raphoe and Ardara to discuss the proposed closure of two bank branches there, according to Junior Minister Joe McHugh. Minister[...]
30 Mar 2017

Delay in appointment of second breast surgeon “unacceptable” – Cope

0
The Government has confirmed that a second breast surgeon has not yet been appointed to Letterkenny University Hospital on a permanent basis. It’s understood that efforts are under[...]
30 Mar 2017

Funeral of Danielle Mc Laughlin taking place today in Buncrana

0
Huge crowds are expected to gather in Buncrana this morning for the funeral of Daneille McLaughlin. The 28 year old was murdered in Goa India two weeks ago. In a statement released[...]
30 Mar 2017

Another paramilitary style shooting in Derry

0
A man has been shot during a paramilitary style attack in Derry. It’s understood the 48 year old victim was targeted in an alleyway off Glenowen Park at around 9 o’ clo[...]
30 Mar 2017

Renewed focus on border as Brexit negotiations begin

0
A delegation of MEPs arrives in Ireland later today to examine the full impact of Brexit. The visit comes just 24 hours after the British Prime Minister invoked Article 50 – [...]
30 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit