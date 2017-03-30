Donegal’s income figures vindicate claims of a two-tiered recovery – Mc Conalogue

A Donegal TD says last week’s dosposable income figures from the CSO show the extent to which the recovery is a two tiered one.

The figures showed 2014 disposable incomes in Donegal were just over €15,000, €4,000 below the national average.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says the figures vindicate the widely held belief that the majority of the well paid jobs are still in Dublin and the commuter areas, and regions like the North West are still losing out.

He says substantial infrastructural investment is needed to address what is a serious imbalance………