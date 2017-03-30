Delay in appointment of second breast surgeon “unacceptable” – Cope

The Government has confirmed that a second breast surgeon has not yet been appointed to Letterkenny University Hospital on a permanent basis.

It’s understood that efforts are underway to recruit a full time locum consultant surgeon to deal with current demands on the service.

The information was received by Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher from the Health Minister in response to a Dail question.

Deputy Gallagher has also claimed that Saolta haven’t begun advertising the permanent position, which he says is vital to improving what is a very concerning situation at the hospital……