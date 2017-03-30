Damien McNulty to miss Harps tie with Hoops at Tallaght

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan is expecting a stern test from an under pressure Shamrock Rovers when the two teams meet at the Tallaght Stadium on Friday Night (kick-off 8.00).

The Hoops defeat against St. Pat’s last Saturday leaves them two points behind Harps in the League of Ireland Premier Division table.

“The Shamrock Rovers players will be under huge pressure to get a win against us. Even though they are behind us in the table at the moment they will still see Finn Harps as a very big chance for three points” Horgan said.

While pleased with the recent run of two wins and two draws the Harps boss insists that it is far too early in the season to be talking remotely about securing Premier Division status.

“There is a long way to go with 27 matches still to be played. It’s good to have eight points on the board but we have to keep the momentum going and it starts with trying to take something home from Tallaght, which will be a huge challenge for us” Horgan said.

The manager has confirmed that Damian McNulty, who limped off during the Sligo Rovers game last Saturday night, is definitely out with a hamstring injury. Horgan also rates Paddy McCourt (ankle) and Barry Molloy (calf) as very doubtful.