2nd man arrested in connection with Monday’s shooting in Derry

A 19 year old man has been arrested in Derry in connection with a shooting incident in the Central Drive area of the city on Monday, 27 March.

Police have also conducted a number of searches in the City today as part of the investigation.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg in the incident and taken to hospital where he is being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening at this stage.

A 31 year old man arrested as part of the same investigation remains in police custody.

Detectives continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives at Serious Crime Branch on 101, quoting reference number 1169 of 27/03/17