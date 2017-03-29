Searches continuing off Donegal coast after parts of rescue 116 wreckage found

Searches are continuing off the Donegal coast after parts of the Rescue 116 wreckage were found over the weekend.

It’s understood that The Killybegs Coast Guard and the Bundoran Lifeboat are taking part in the search after parts were found near Portnoo.

Coastal and air searches had been expanded north of the crash site in recent days up to and including Donegal bay.

Meanwhile authorities are considering whether it’ll be possible to make another attempt to inflate an air bag and raise the wreckage of the helicopter underwater today.

Coast Guard Operations Manager is Gerard O’Flynn: