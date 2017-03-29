Ryan McHugh to be back in three or four weeks

Ryan McHugh’s will be out of action for three to fours weeks with the ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday’s game in Ballyshannon.

After a scan in Letterkenny on Wednesday, the Kilcar man was told he has a tear to the tendon on his left ankle.

He will miss Donegal’s final divisional game against Mayo this weekend and the league final on Sunday week the 9th April should Rory Gallagher sides reach Croke Park.

It’s a boost ahead of Donegal’s Ulster championship campaign but his club will also be lifted by the news as the senior championship begins at the start of May.

The injury isn’t as bad as was first feared and the situation was helped by the quick response of Kevin Moran and his medical team who had McHugh in a protective boot as soon as he left the field.

Since the 2014 Division 2 league final against Monaghan, All Star McHugh started 41 consecutive league and championship games for Donegal.