Both of tonight’s Ulster semi finals have been rescheduled for next Wednesday, April 5th.

Cavan’s meeting with Donegal at Brewster Park, and Derry’s clash with Armagh in Omagh were both called off tonight due to unplayable pitches.

The venue for the Donegal game has yet to be confirmed but looks like it will be back at the Enniskillen venue.

The Derry Armagh tie will be played at Celtic Park after Derry won a coin toss for home advantage.