Penalty heartbreak for St Eunan’s College

St Eunan’s College lost 4-2 on penalties in this afternoon’s FAI Schools U17 Tom Ticher Cup Final.

The Letterkenny side held St Francis College from Rochestown in County Cork scoreless for 120 minutes at Home Farm’s ground in Whitehall, Dublin.

The dreaded penalties were required to crown a winner and unfortunately it wasn’t to be again for this group of Eunan’s players.

Two years ago they lost out in the National u15 final.

For the opposition it’s double success, Rochestown have added the u17 title to the senior title they won last week.