Liam Payne is already learning about the less joyful parts of parenting

Thank you to everyone for the love and supportive messages for myself and @CherylOfficial It really means a lot
Good to see he’s doing his part anyway.
You’re probably aware but just in case, One Directioner Liam Payne and girlfriend Cheryl became proud parents last Saturday to a baby boy.
Liam first took to Instagram to share a pic of the bundle of joy after which he tweeted a thanks to everyone for all the messages of love and support. Aww.
But the perfection of babies couldn’t last forever and at 2.30am last night, Liam was already learning about how tough it is to be a daddy. He shared the following tweet, which really says it all:
The baby boy is yet to be named.
Story by Deirdre Molumby Entertainment.ie