Irish Water says it is looking at upgrading Bridgend water supple

Irish Water says it is reviewing upgrading sections of this main to improve continuity of service in the Bridgend area.

The company says repairs to the latest burst water main in the Bridgend area were completed last night with water restored at approximately 9pm.

The company says Donegal County Council crews worked hard to repair the burst as quickly as possible.

The main village and businesses of Bridgend were not affected by this burst which occurred on a local road.

Irish Water partnering with Donegal County Council would like to thank those residents and businesses that were affected for their patience during this unplanned outage.