logo



Irish Water says it is looking at upgrading Bridgend water supple

29 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Irish Water says it is reviewing upgrading sections of this main to improve continuity of service in the Bridgend area.

The company says repairs to the latest burst water main in the Bridgend area were completed last night with water restored at approximately 9pm.

The company says Donegal County Council crews worked hard to repair the burst as quickly as possible.

The main village and businesses of Bridgend were not affected by this burst which occurred on a local road.

Irish Water partnering with Donegal County Council would like to thank those residents and businesses that were affected for their patience during this unplanned outage.

More News

Crime stats show increase in sex crime, disorderly conduct and child neglect in Donegal

0
Latest figures show an increase in sexual offences, disorderly conduct and child neglect in Donegal. The figures cover the last three months of last year and show a fall in drink a[...]
29 Mar 2017

Irish Water says it is looking at upgrading Bridgend water supple

0
Irish Water says it is reviewing upgrading sections of this main to improve continuity of service in the Bridgend area. The company says repairs to the latest burst water main in t[...]
29 Mar 2017

Disabilities Minister to officially open Community Inclusion Hub in Letterkenny

0
Disabilities Minister Finian Mc Grath is due in Letterkenny this afternoon for the opening of the Community Inclusion Hub on the Kilmacrennan Road. The Hub was completed last year,[...]
29 Mar 2017

Council backs Letterkenny students call for Donegal ban on wild animal circuses

0
Circuses with wild animals coming to Donegal could be a thing of the past after a motion proposing a ban on them was passed at Donegal County Council. Councillor Michael McBride br[...]
29 Mar 2017

Calls for an efficient and affordable Donegal rural transport system

0
There are calls for the establishment of a efficient and coast effective rural transport system within Donegal. To that end, Councillor Gerry McMonagle wants the council to conduct[...]
29 Mar 2017

Irish Water should use Inishowen Greenway project to upgrade pipes – Murray

0
A Donegal County Councillor believes the construction of the North West Greenway provides an ideal opportunity for Irish Water to carry out much needed repairs to the Inishowen Wat[...]
29 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit