Disabilities Minister Finian Mc Grath is due in Letterkenny this afternoon for the opening of the Community Inclusion Hub on the Kilmacrennan Road.

The Hub was completed last year, following a capital investment of €930,000.

52 Service Users regularly use the Hub, with 25 of them based at the facility.

Brendan Hone is HSE Donegal Training Services Manager.

He says the Hub is more than a refurbished building, it is a gateway to the community……….