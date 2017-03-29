David Beckham has a cameo in Guy Ritchie’s ‘King Arthur’ and looks rough AF in it

Guy Ritchie’s latest is set for release this May and today David Beckham gave everyone a sneak peek of his cameo appearance, and to say it will shock you is a massive understatement.



‘King Arthur’, which stars Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law and Eric Bana amongst others, is Beckham’s second cameo in a Guy Ritchie film (thank god for famous pals, eh?) and he shared this image from the set as he got gruesome-d up to play the role of ‘Blackleg’, whoever that is.

Fingers crossed it’s a non-speaking role, for everyone’s sake.

Story by David O’Shaughnessy Entertainment.ie