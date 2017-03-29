logo



David Beckham has a cameo in Guy Ritchie’s ‘King Arthur’ and looks rough AF in it

29 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Guy Ritchie’s latest is set for release this May and today David Beckham gave everyone a sneak peek of his cameo appearance, and to say it will shock you is a massive understatement.

‘King Arthur’, which stars Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law and Eric Bana amongst others, is Beckham’s second cameo in a Guy Ritchie film (thank god for famous pals, eh?) and he shared this image from the set as he got gruesome-d up to play the role of ‘Blackleg’, whoever that is.

Fingers crossed it’s a non-speaking role, for everyone’s sake.

 

Story by David O’Shaughnessy  Entertainment.ie

