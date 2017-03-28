logo



The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik wants you to stop calling women ‘girls’

28 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Mayim Bialik, known for her role as Amy Fowler on The Big Bang Theory – or if you were a nineties kid, Blossom – has posted a powerful video on her Facebook page where she asks everyone to stop referring to grown women as ‘girls’.

“When we use words to describe adult women that are typically used to describe children, it changes the way we view women – even unconsciously, so that we don’t equate them with adult men,” she says. “In fact, it implies that they’re inferior to men.”

The actress, who is also a neuroscientist and founder of website Groknation, said that while she knew there were rarely any ill intentions when somebody refers to a woman as a “girl”, no one calls a grown man a “boy” without it coming across as “demeaning and emasculating”.

Bialik went on to say; “Maybe if we start using language that elevates women and doesn’t equate them with sweet, small, cuddly, tender things, we’ll start treating them as more than that as well.”

She makes an excellent point.

Have a watch below:

Story by Fiona Flynn Entertainment.ie

