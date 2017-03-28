Stormont protest to mark the triggering of Article 50 tomorrow

A protest is due to take place tomorrow afternoon at Stormont to coincide with Theresa May’s triggering of Article 50.

The protest is being organised by Border Communities Against Brexit, who say the 56% remain vote in Northern Ireland has been completely ignored.

Protestors will assemble at 2pm and march towards parliament buildings.

Sinn Féin West Tyrone MP Pat Doherty has voiced his support for the campaign group, saying the British government’s Brexit agenda will be disastrous for Ireland, north and south, and will hit the border regions particularly hard.