The British secretary of state for Northern Ireland has set a new deadline of Easter for the formation of a new government.

James Brokenshire says direct rule from London may have to be considered if there’s no power-sharing executive after that date.

He’s told the House of Commons that the failure to set up a new government is a serious concern because Northern Ireland has no budget.

He says it is now vital to pick up the pace of negotiations to make sure power-sharing is restored: