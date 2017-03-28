McBride, Bell and Gormley named on Ireland Schoolboy squad

Three Donegal players have been named in the Republic of Ireland Schoolboy squad for the international Centenary Shield clash against Scotland on Thursday week April 6 in Glasgow.

Sean McBride and Jamie Bell of St Columba’s College , Stranolar have been included and Connor Gormley of Loreto Community College in Milford is also named on the traveling party.

McBride and Gormley play their football locally with Derry City while Bell is Finn Harps U19 keeper.

Another Harps U19 player, Shane Blaney, a student at St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, who was captain for the opener against Wales has been ruled out of the Scottish game due to injury.