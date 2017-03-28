logo



Mc Hugh challenges Ulster Bank to publish profit figures for Raphoe and Ardara branches

28 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Junior Minister Joe McHugh has challenged Ulster Bank to publish profit figures for two branches it wants to close in Donegal.

Minister McHugh was speaking after attending meetings in Raphoe and Ardara, where the local Ulster Bank branches are due to close in June and September respectively.

Minister McHugh says up to five staff will be made redundant at the bank’s Letterkenny branch as part of the process.

He is due to meet representatives of Ulster Bank tomorrow to ask for the decisions to be reversed.

Minister Mc Hugh accepts profit figures may be commercially sensitive, but says claims regarding activity in these branches are being contested by the communities in Raphoe and Ardara……

