logo



Havlin scores winner to send Moville to National Cup Final

28 Mar 2017
by admin

Moville Community College are through to the FAI Schools Minor Girls National Cup Final.

The Inishowen girls beat Ursuline College, Sligo 2-1 in this afternoon’s semi-final in Clones.

Moville came from a goal down early in the game to book their place in the final.

Their first goal was an og and the match winner came early in the second half from Megan Havlin.

In the final Moville will play the winners of Thursday second semi final between Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny and Presentation Thurles from Tipperary.

More Sport

Ryan McHugh’s ankle injury may not be as bad as first feared

0
Ryan McHugh will have a scan on his ankle injury on Wednesday in Letterkenny. It’s understood the injury which looks to be ligament related may not be as serious as first feared. T[...]
28 Mar 2017

Havlin scores winner to send Moville to National Cup Final

0
Moville Community College are through to the FAI Schools Minor Girls National Cup Final. The Inishowen girls beat Ursuline College, Sligo 2-1 in this afternoon’s semi-final in Clon[...]
28 Mar 2017

McBride, Bell and Gormley named on Ireland Schoolboy squad

0
Three Donegal players have been named in the Republic of Ireland Schoolboy squad for the international Centenary Shield clash against Scotland on Thursday week April 6 in Glasgow. [...]
28 Mar 2017

Donegal honours Finn Harps great Patsy McGowan

0
Patsy McGowan, the Ballybofey man who managed Finn Harps three times, and who guided them to their one and only FAI Cup victory in 1974, was afforded a civic reception by Donegal C[...]
28 Mar 2017

Highland Radio inviting applications for Sports Producer position

0
  Highland Radio is seeking applications for a producer to join our busy sports team. The ideal candidate should have an interest in sport across the north west, be expected t[...]
28 Mar 2017

O’Neil to experiment as Brady takes on the Irish Captains role

0
Ireland manager Martin O’Neill will experiment with selection in tonight’s friendly with Iceland at the Aviva. John Egan, Conor Hourihane and Daryl Horgan could all mak[...]
28 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit