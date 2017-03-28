Havlin scores winner to send Moville to National Cup Final

Moville Community College are through to the FAI Schools Minor Girls National Cup Final.

The Inishowen girls beat Ursuline College, Sligo 2-1 in this afternoon’s semi-final in Clones.

Moville came from a goal down early in the game to book their place in the final.

Their first goal was an og and the match winner came early in the second half from Megan Havlin.

In the final Moville will play the winners of Thursday second semi final between Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny and Presentation Thurles from Tipperary.