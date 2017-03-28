Donegal honours Finn Harps great Patsy McGowan

Patsy McGowan, the Ballybofey man who managed Finn Harps three times, and who guided them to their one and only FAI Cup victory in 1974, was afforded a civic reception by Donegal Co. Council yesterday evening.

The civic reception – which followed a proposal last year from Cllr. Frank McBrearty – was attended by a number of distinguished soccer figures, including Finn Harps legend Brendan Bradley and former Harps chairman Derek Wilkinson.

A civic reception is the highest honour that a local authority can bestow on an individual.

McGowan, a founder member of the club which joined the League of Ireland in 1969, was delighted with the honour…