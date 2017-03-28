logo



Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter welcome baby no.2

28 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Benedict Cumberbatch has become a father for the second time. 

The Oscar nominee and wife, Sophie Hunter, welcomed their their second child into the world at the beginning of the month according to E News.

Opera and Theatre director, Hunter tied the know to Cumberbatch on Valentine’s Day 2015. Their first child, Christopher, was born the following June.

It seems fatherhood is the role that Cumberbatch is most proud of. His Doctor Strange co-star, Tilda Swinton, told E News that he was well suited to family life.

“My fondest impression of him is as a new husband besotted by his girl, and a new father enchanted by his boy,” the actress gushed. “I think he knows what he wants—and has—a life first and foremost, that his life suits and nourishes him and that it makes the world go round.”

Cumberbatch is back on our screens later this year in Thor: Ragnarok and has also got the Thomas Edison biopic, The Current War, set to be released during the awards season.

Story by Max Ramsbottom Entertainment.ie

