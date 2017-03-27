The Devenney View: Donegal will have learned lessons from Monaghan draw

With one game to go in the National Football League, Donegal and Tyrone can still make the Division One Final despite results which were disappointing on Sunday.

Donegal drew with Monaghan after conceding a late penalty in Ballyshannon while a late point from Mayo at Healy Park inflicted a second defeat in a row on Tyrone.

A Donegal win over Mayo on Sunday in Castlebar would mean a game at Croke Park on Sunday week while a Tyrone win in Kerry plus wins for leaders Dublin and Mayo would see the O’Neill County progress.

Depending on results and scoring average, Monaghan and Kerry can still make the final while Mayo would need a freak set of results to make it, which is highly unlikely.

In Division Two, Derry lost for the fourth time at the hands of Cork and need to beat Fermanagh on Sunday at Brewster Park with the help of other results to stay up.

Oisin Kelly spoke to Brendan Devenney earlier today to get his thoughts on the north west counties performances.

Firstly, Brendan says Donegal will have learned lessons from yesterday’s tie at Fr Tierney Park…