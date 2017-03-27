Stormont talks break down ahead of today’s crucial deadline

Talks to restore a power-sharing executive at Stormont broke down last night.

Today is the deadline for nominating a first and deputy first minister at Stormont ; if that doesn’t happen, then Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire is obliged to intervene.

Last evening, Sinn Fein left the talks, saying the process had run its course, and they would no0t be nominating a Deputy First Minister today.

Negotiations broke down after weeks of talks in Stormont Castle last night.

Sinn Fein and the DUP could not reach agreement on a new power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.

The republican party’s leader in the assembly, Michelle O’Neill, said they wont be nominating a first and deputy first minister today, adding that talks had run their course .

Sky’s Ireland correspondent David Blevins is at Stormont…………..