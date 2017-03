Figures have revealed that Donegal is amongst the worst affected counties when it comes to Community Employment Scheme cuts

Figures released by Minister Leo Varadkar to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty reveal that over the last five years the number of projects has dropped by 18% in the county.

In 2012 there was a total of 62 projects down to 51 last year.

Deputy Doherty, the Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson, says these schemes are invaluable to the county…………