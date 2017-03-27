logo



Murphy and McGrath on GAA Team of the Week

27 Mar 2017
by admin

Two Donegal players have been named on the GAA.ie’s team of the week.

Donegal Captain Michael Murphy kicked seven points in the 1-11 a piece draw with Monaghan on Sunday and has been named in midfield along with Mayo’s Tom Parsons.

Conor McManus scored the late penalty which gave Monaghan a share of the spoils in Ballyshannon, until that the Farney sharp shooter had a quiet showing as Paddy McGrath marked him out of the game.

Ardara man McGrath has been named on the Team of the Week full back line alongside Mayo’s Brendan Harrison and Dublin’s Michael Fitzsimons.

Michael Murphy has also been nominated for Player of the Week. Kildare’s Paul Cribbin and Dublin’s Paul Flynn are the other nominees.

To vote retweet the image of your chosen player on the GAA’s official Twitter account (@officialgaa) or like their image on the GAA’s official Facebook and Instagram pages. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday, March 28.

GAA.ie Football Team of the Week
1: David Clarke (Mayo)
2: Brendan Harrison (Mayo) 3: Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin) 4: Paddy McGrath (Donegal)
5: Derek Maguire (Louth) 6: Conor Moynagh (Cavan) 7: Eric Lowndes (Dublin)
8: Tom Parsons (Mayo) 9: Michael Murphy (Donegal)
10: Paul Flynn (Dublin) 11: John Heslin (Westmeath) 12: Paul Cribbin (Kildare)
13: Colm O’Neill (Cork) 14: Jack McCarron (Monaghan) 15: Eamonn Brannigan (Galway)

More Sport

Donegal Tyrone Final set for Carrick-on-Shannon: Donegal Hurling Manager Ardal McDermott

0
Donegal and Tyrone will meet in the National Hurling League Division 3a Final this weekend in Carrick-on-Shannon. Croke Park have fixed the game for Saturday afternoon at Páirc Seá[...]
27 Mar 2017

The Devenney View: Donegal will have learned lessons from Monaghan draw

0
With one game to go in the National Football League, Donegal and Tyrone can still make the Division One Final despite results which were disappointing on Sunday. Donegal drew with [...]
27 Mar 2017

Murphy and McGrath on GAA Team of the Week

0
Two Donegal players have been named on the GAA.ie’s team of the week. Donegal Captain Michael Murphy kicked seven points in the 1-11 a piece draw with Monaghan on Sunday and has be[...]
27 Mar 2017

Malachy O’Rourke happy to leave Ballyshannon with a point.

0
Just like Donegal, Monaghan remain in the hunt for a place in the Division One National Football League Final after Sunday’s draw in Ballyshannon. It was a late penalty from [...]
27 Mar 2017

Martin O’Neill not putting timetable on Coleman return

0
Martin O’Neill has been holding his first press conference since Seamus Coleman underwent surgery on a double leg fracture on Saturday morning. O’Neill says his captain[...]
27 Mar 2017

Donegal Reaction: Rory Gallagher and Michael Murphy

0
Donegal manager Rory Gallagher said his side needs to be more clinical when trying to close out games, following his team’s draw with Monaghan this afternoon. Donegal led Mon[...]
26 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit