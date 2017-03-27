Murphy and McGrath on GAA Team of the Week

Two Donegal players have been named on the GAA.ie’s team of the week.

Donegal Captain Michael Murphy kicked seven points in the 1-11 a piece draw with Monaghan on Sunday and has been named in midfield along with Mayo’s Tom Parsons.

Conor McManus scored the late penalty which gave Monaghan a share of the spoils in Ballyshannon, until that the Farney sharp shooter had a quiet showing as Paddy McGrath marked him out of the game.

Ardara man McGrath has been named on the Team of the Week full back line alongside Mayo’s Brendan Harrison and Dublin’s Michael Fitzsimons.

Michael Murphy has also been nominated for Player of the Week. Kildare’s Paul Cribbin and Dublin’s Paul Flynn are the other nominees.

To vote retweet the image of your chosen player on the GAA’s official Twitter account (@officialgaa) or like their image on the GAA’s official Facebook and Instagram pages. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday, March 28.

GAA.ie Football Team of the Week

1: David Clarke (Mayo)

2: Brendan Harrison (Mayo) 3: Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin) 4: Paddy McGrath (Donegal)

5: Derek Maguire (Louth) 6: Conor Moynagh (Cavan) 7: Eric Lowndes (Dublin)

8: Tom Parsons (Mayo) 9: Michael Murphy (Donegal)

10: Paul Flynn (Dublin) 11: John Heslin (Westmeath) 12: Paul Cribbin (Kildare)

13: Colm O’Neill (Cork) 14: Jack McCarron (Monaghan) 15: Eamonn Brannigan (Galway)