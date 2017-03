Just like Donegal, Monaghan remain in the hunt for a place in the Division One National Football League Final after Sunday’s draw in Ballyshannon.

It was a late penalty from Conor McManus which gave the Farney men a point which didn’t seemly likely in the closing stages.

The record beating Dublin will visit Clones in Monaghan’s final group game next Sunday.

Speaking to Alan Gunn of Shannonside FM, Monaghan Manager Malacky O’Rooke was happy to take a point of Donegal…