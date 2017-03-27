logo



Emma Thompson reveals she turned down a date with Donald Trump back in the ’90s

27 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Of all the phone calls you ever expect to get in your life, Donald Trump asking you out on a date has to be the weirdest.

Emma Thompson was interviewed on Swedish TV this week and surprised everyone in the room by bringing up the fact that Donald Trump once asked her out on a date in the ’90s via phone call.

“I was doing a film called Primary Colors with John Travolta in Hollywood and I was in my trailer and it was on the Universal lot,” she recalled a stunned and enthralled audience.

“I had just been divorced and my decree absolute has just come through, like, the day before. So the phone rings in my trailer, which it has never done before. I look at it and it’s, like, weird. It’s like a moose has just entered my trailer.”

“I lift up the phone. ‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here.’ I said, ‘Really? Can I help you?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I just you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable.'”

“Well, you know, I think we would get on very well,” she said Trump told her, before adding, “Maybe we could have dinner sometime.”

A stunned Thompson said she then blurted out, “Okay, well I’ll get back to you! Thank you so much for ringing.” She then abruptly hung up, creating the near miss of the century.

She joked that she regrets not going on the date (with the very Irish reasoning of “Think of the stories!”) but all things considered, she’s probably better off.

Story by David O’Shaughnessy  Entertainment.ie

