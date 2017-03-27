Donegal Tyrone Final set for Carrick-on-Shannon: Donegal Hurling Manager Ardal McDermott

Donegal and Tyrone will meet in the National Hurling League Division 3a Final this weekend in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Croke Park have fixed the game for Saturday afternoon at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada with a 2pm start.

It will be the third time this campaign the two counties have met, with Tyrone winning the most recent game just last week in Garvaghy thanks to a late goal.

Both counties made sure of their place in the final on Sunday as Donegal won in Louth 3-24 to 1-17 and Tyrone beat Monaghan 3-15 to 1-14.

Donegal Manager Ardal McDermott is excited about getting to the final but he said they had to work hard to get there…