Councillor Mick Quinn stepping down from Donegal County Council

Councillor Mick Quinn has today announced he’s stepping down from Donegal County Council.

The Sinn Fein councillor for the Letterkenny district said he’s reluctantly taking the decision for health reasons.

Councillor Quinn, who has multiple sclerosis, has served 7 and a half years on the council

It’s expected his replacement will be coopted onto the council in May.

Meanwhile , Frank McBrearty Junior announces that he will not seek re-election to Donegal County Council after his current term ends.

He made the statement as councillors paid tribute to the retiring Mick Quinn.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Councillor Quinn said it was a tough decision to make: