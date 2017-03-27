Carndonagh Gallery wins Donegal Business of the Year award

The Silver Birch Gallery and Studio which is run Carndonagh-based artist Sharon McDaid was named Business of the Year at the Donegal Local Enterprise Awards at the weekend.

The studio also won the Best Established Business category.

Emmet Rushe of Rushe Fitness in Letterkenny won the innovation award, while Thomas McLaughlin from Manorcunningham won the Best Start-Up Business award for his business Tádaias.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Michael Tunney, Head of the Local Enterprise Office in Donegal said small businesses are the backbone of Donegal’s economy.

He praised participants who have the ambition to drive on their business, saying they are the type of people needed in the county, and urged more businesses to get involved in the competition and other networking events……..



Pic 1 – Sharon McDaid who won Best Eastablished Business and Overall Business of the Year, pictured with Ursula Donnelly, Michael Tunney and Eve Anne McCarron from Local Enterprise Office.

Pic 2 –

Local Enterprise Award winners, Emmet Rushe (Innovation), Sharon McDaid (Best Established and overall winner) and Thomas McLaughlin (Best Start-Up) pictured with host and guest speaker David Meade.