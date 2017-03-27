Arnold Schwarzenegger gets a selfie with Irish Special Olympics athlete Cyril Walker

Arnold Schwarzenegger has long been a supporter of Special Olympics, and when he’s not sorting out trolls on Twitter, he’s heavily involved in the sports event.

In fact, Schwarzenegger was in his native Austria for the Special Olympics World Winter Games and presented Ireland’s Cyril Walker with his silver medal for the AS Alpine Novice Slalom. Just after the medals were awarded, Schwarzenegger dug out his phone for a selfie with the winners.

Overall, Team Ireland’s skiers brought home eight medals – two gold, three silver and three bronze – in this year’s event. Speaking to the Irish Times after her win, Cyril’s sister Valerie said that they “have had a fantastic week and we have had great fun. Cyril has done us so proud. His timings are getting quicker every day – he has done magnificently.”

Congratulations to everyone on Team Ireland!

Via Twitter

Story by Brian Lloyd Entertainment.ie